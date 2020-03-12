TODAY |

Crews responding to fire at Lower Hutt power substation

Staff from the Haywards Hill power substation in Lower Hutt are evacuating due to a fire that broke out this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS they were responding to the fire. Four crews are at the scene and two more are on the way.

Emergency services were called to reports of smoke at 9.51am.

There was another fire at the substation last month. It was caused by a small explosion and parts of the Wellington region were left without power.
 

