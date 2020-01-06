Crews in the air and on the ground as major fire north of Napier spreads to 366 hectares overnight

An uncontained fire in Tangoio, Hawke's Bay, continued to burn overnight - growing to 366 hectares in size.

The Hawke's Bay fire this morning. Source: Dean Isaacson

Eight helicopters and two planes have been in the air since 6am today working to contain the blaze which started yesterday.

There are six trucks and some ground crew as well.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS the wind warning had dropped around the smouldering fire.

Crews were monitoring the fire throughout the night, but they couldn’t actively tackle the blaze as it was too dangerous for firefighters.

Overnight a fire flared up near one of the houses on Tangoio Settlement Road and crews were sent there to protect the home.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets help tackle the blaze. Source: Dean Isaacson

The occupants of the home were evacuated.

This morning, Fire and Emergency said in a statement fighting fires in Australia demanded huge resources. New Zealand has sent over 157 of the 11,800 volunteer firefighters and 1810 career firefighters there are throughout New Zealand.

A firefighter works on the blaze in Tangoio. Source: Dean Isaacson

"Helping a close neighbour is always a priority of ours, but we balance it with our needs locally," the statement said.

"We are currently in summer and over the last few years have experienced a number of fires of national significance. While supporting Australia, we also retain enough resources locally to ensure we have the capacity to fight bushfires in New Zealand."