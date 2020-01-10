Crews extinguish scrub fire that burnt through the day in Tauranga

A one square kilometre scub fire that broke out in Tauranga this afternoon is now out.

Emergency services, including 40 firefighters and one helicopter, were called to the scene, which began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.



The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page.



Thick smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill

Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.

A large scrub fire is visible after starting in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS