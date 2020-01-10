TODAY |

Crews extinguish scrub fire that burnt through the day in Tauranga

Source:  1 NEWS

A one square kilometre scub fire that broke out in Tauranga this afternoon is now out.

Firefighters were filmed fighting the blaze in Poike today. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services, including 40 firefighters and one helicopter, were called to the scene, which began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.

The fire broke out at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, in Poike. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page. 

Thick smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill

Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.

A large scrub fire is visible after starting in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

No evacuations were required, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

