Crews enter second day of battling forest fire near Twizel

Work to tackle a large forest and scrub fire near Twizel in South Canterbury is underway today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Multiple properties were evacuated yesterday and one property was lost in the fire.

Helicopters are back in the air fighting the blaze this morning.

Helicopters, fixed wing aircraft and fire engines fought the fire yesterday.

Yesterday an eyewitness driving through from Twizel told 1 NEWS the fire “built up really quickly in a very hot and blustery norwest wind”.