Crews enter second day of battling forest fire near Twizel

Source:  1 NEWS

Work to tackle a large forest and scrub fire near Twizel in South Canterbury is underway today.

One property was lost to the fire in South Canterbury. Source: Breakfast

Multiple properties were evacuated yesterday and one property was lost in the fire.

Helicopters are back in the air fighting the blaze this morning.

Helicopters, fixed wing aircraft and fire engines fought the fire yesterday.

Yesterday an eyewitness driving through from Twizel told 1 NEWS the fire “built up really quickly in a very hot and blustery norwest wind”.

“There’s a very eerie light round the lake. We could see flames leaping up inland from the roadside just south off the Mr Cook turn-off,” she said.

