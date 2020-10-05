TODAY |

Crews dampening down Port Waikato fire after homes evacuated

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are dampening down hotspots after a blaze ripped through Port Waikato, prompting two homes to be evacuated this afternoon. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The scrub fire, which was roughly 100m by 30m in size, began at Tuakau Bridge around 1.30pm, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand. 

Three fire trucks and two tankers remain at the site as they monitor the area for any potential flare ups. 

All residents have since been permitted to return to their homes. 

Around this same time in 2019, firefighters in Port Waikato fought off a scrub fire which threatened several houses after it was sparked by fireworks. 


New Zealand
Property
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
2
Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK New Year's honours
3
Crews dampening down Port Waikato fire after homes evacuated
4
Search underway for 19-year-old man missing from Rhythm and Vines
5
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs over a year before Christmas Day explosion
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Mostly fine' New Year's Day weather for North Island, heavy rain forecast in Otago

Beloved pet cockatiel reunited with owner following epic journey from Auckland to Coromandel

Kiwis urged to check in with older family members during holiday season

New Year's Eve celebrations heavily restricted in Australia due to Covid-19