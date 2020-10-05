Crews dampening down Port Waikato fire after homes evacuated

Firefighters are dampening down hotspots after a blaze ripped through Port Waikato, prompting two homes to be evacuated this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The scrub fire, which was roughly 100m by 30m in size, began at Tuakau Bridge around 1.30pm, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Three fire trucks and two tankers remain at the site as they monitor the area for any potential flare ups.

All residents have since been permitted to return to their homes.

Around this same time in 2019, firefighters in Port Waikato fought off a scrub fire which threatened several houses after it was sparked by fireworks.