Crews continue to put out hotspots after fire near Whitianga

Crews are continuing to walk through the damaged land and knock out any hotspots at the scrub fire near Whitianga, said a fire service spokesperson has confirmed. 

NZ Defence Force helps to dampen hotspots from the fire on Comers Rd near Whitianga.

The Wilderland Sustainable Community was destroyed in the fire on Tuesday night, and six houses have also been confirmed as destroyed.

At least three other homes and 26 people were evacuated due to the fire.

Crews are also currently working to protect any standing vegetation.

Devastation from the fire on Comers Rd near Whitianga.

Fire incident commander Peter Smith said it is an ongoing process.

Mr Smith said they had just finished for the night but a two man crew will stay on and monitor any hotspots that may flare up.

Three crews will resume in the morning and will continue to work through the damaged area with hand tools.

