Crews continue to fight devastating Lake Ōhau fire that's burnt around 5000 hectares of land

Fire crews have worked through the night to manage any flare-ups of the blaze that tore through Lake Ōhau in Mackenzie District, destroying multiple homes.

A drone with an infrared camera was also being used to detect hotspots overnight.

Residents who were forced to flee when the fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning were able to visit the lakeside village yesterday.

Those needing to retrieve essential items from undamaged properties will be allowed back today.

The perimeter of the blaze now stretches across 40 kilometres of land and around 500 hectares of land has been burnt.

TVNZ Breakfast presenter John Campbell who's in the area this morning says winds are gusty this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is confident they'll have 50 per cent control by tonight.

"We're just trying to put those containment lines around, hold those containment lines, so there's no further loss to critical infrastructure and department land," Graeme Still said.

Investigators looking into the cause of the fire would like to hear from anyone who took photos or video of the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.