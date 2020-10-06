TODAY |

Crews continue to fight devastating Lake Ōhau fire that's burnt around 5000 hectares of land

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews have worked through the night to manage any flare-ups of the blaze that tore through Lake Ōhau in Mackenzie District, destroying multiple homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews worked through the night to manage any flare-ups. Source: 1 NEWS

A drone with an infrared camera was also being used to detect hotspots overnight.

Residents who were forced to flee when the fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning were able to visit the lakeside village yesterday.

Read more
Devastating Lake Ōhau fire raises questions on management of nearby DOC land

Those needing to retrieve essential items from undamaged properties will be allowed back today.

The perimeter of the blaze now stretches across 40 kilometres of land and around 500 hectares of land has been burnt.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The settlement, which is about 30 minutes west of Twizel in the McKenzie Country, was razed by the fire that swept through over the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ Breakfast presenter John Campbell who's in the area this morning says winds are gusty this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is confident they'll have 50 per cent control by tonight.

"We're just trying to put those containment lines around, hold those containment lines, so there's no further loss to critical infrastructure and department land," Graeme Still said.

Investigators looking into the cause of the fire would like to hear from anyone who took photos or video of the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The wildfire destroyed between 40 and 50 structures. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Jacinda Ardern on Spitting Image puppet appearance - ‘I was surprised by the emphasis on the ginger crunch’
3
Jacinda Ardern's pandemic response mocked in UK satire
4
One person dead after South Auckland crash
5
Kiwi couple's decade-long wilderness lifestyle alters radically after health scare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Over 100 people arrested as police crackdown on gang-related meth operations in Waikato

Aerial search fails to locate fisherman missing off Auckland's west coast
02:15

Former Gloriavale members want larger inquiry into sexual abuse allegations
02:02

Aucklanders excited but cautious about move to Alert Level 1