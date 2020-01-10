TODAY |

Crews battling one square kilometre scrub fire in Tauranga

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services, including 40 firefighters and one helicopter, are attending a scub fire that broke out in Tauranga this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire broke out at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, in Poike. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire, measuring approximately one square kilometre in size, began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.

Thick smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill

The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page. 

A large scrub fire is visible after starting in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.

No evacuations have been put in place as of yet, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
Elderly man dies on Tongariro Crossing
3
Crews battling one square kilometre scrub fire in Tauranga
4
Serena Williams continues stuggles with Auckland wind as she wins through to ASB Classic semis
5
Two-year-old left with permanent brain damage after tragic baseball accident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch makes list of top travel destinations for 'resilience' following terrorist attack, earthquakes

Beachgoers have been defecating in the sand dunes of West Auckland beach

'Appalling' DHB tells elderly Hawke's Bay woman with mobility issues chores are good for health

Person dead after rolling quad bike on Waikato farm