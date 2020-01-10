Crews battling one square kilometre scrub fire in Tauranga

Emergency services, including 40 firefighters and one helicopter, are attending a scub fire that broke out in Tauranga this afternoon.
The fire, measuring approximately one square kilometre in size, began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.
Thick smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill
The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page.
A large scrub fire is visible after starting in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.
No evacuations have been put in place as of yet, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.