Crews battle Piha takeaway shop blaze

Fire crews are working to contain a blaze at an Auckland beach's takeaway shop.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

Fire services were called to Marine Parade in Piha around 1:30am.

A fire spokesperson said crews are getting it under control but the fire is 'quite substantial' to the shop.

The scene is adjacent to the Piha Surf Lifesaving Club but believed to be no threat to the building.

A crew from Piha are on scene and three more crews are on the way.