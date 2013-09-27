Crews battle large Invercargill fire

Source:
Emergency crews are battling a large blaze in Invercargill this morning.
Crews were called just before midnight to Bastion Street, where a security guard had reported the fire at a scrap metal yard.
Five units are currently at the scene, fighting the blaze from within the building.
There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured.
While the incident isn’t being treated as suspicious, a fire investigator is heading to the scene.
