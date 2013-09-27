 

New Zealand


Crews battle large Invercargill fire

Emergency crews are battling a large blaze in Invercargill this morning.

Crews were called just before midnight to Bastion Street, where a security guard had reported the fire at a scrap metal yard.

Five units are currently at the scene, fighting the blaze from within the building.

There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured.

While the incident isn’t being treated as suspicious, a fire investigator is heading to the scene.

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders remain unbeaten in Super Rugby and pull off stunning comeback against the Chiefs in Fiji

Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

The woman was walking her dog Luna in a Perth park when a man stabbed her beloved pet.

'Blood all over her' - owner of beloved dog distraught after pet fatally stabbed in park

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.


 
