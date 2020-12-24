TODAY |

Crews battle blaze at old teachers' college in Karori, Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services battled a blaze this afternoon at Victoria University’s Karori campus in Wellington, the site of a former teachers’ training college.

Fire at Victoria University’s Karori campus in Wellington. Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is now extinguished, and there were no reports of people in the building at the time.

Seven crews remain on the site to clean up, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, eight crews arrived to find a “well-involved” fire at one of the buildings on the campus.

Emergency services received multiple calls about the fire at 3:17pm.

Labour MP Deborah Russell tweeted she saw “smoke pouring out” of the site at about 3pm. 

“It looks very serious. I hope no one was in the building.”

At 4pm, she said she could only see “a few tiny wisps of smoke”.

“I can see firefighters on an adjacent roof, so it looks like it’s under control.

“There’s a big black hole on the side of the building facing us.”

New Zealand
Wellington
