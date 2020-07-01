TODAY |

Crews from around Auckland put out fire at newly opened Commercial Bay shopping centre

Source:  1 NEWS

A fire in a skip bin on the 22nd floor of Auckland's new shopping complex, Commercial Bay, has been extinguished by fire fighters.

Firefighters at Commercial Bay in Auckland. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Late last night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand wrote on Facebook that crews were responding to a private fire alarm activation at Commercial Bay on Queen Street in the city centre.

Crews from Auckland City, Parnell, Grey Lynn, Balmoral, Remuera, Mount Roskill, Ellerslie, Te Atatu, Birkenhead and Takapuna fire stations attended.

On arrival, fire fighters found smoke in the lobby then extinguished a blaze in a skip bin on the 22nd floor.

Crews left the scene about 1.30am.

A fire investigator is inspecting the cause of the fire.

Commercial Bay officially opened on June 11.

