'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealand of the Year

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has been named 2017 New Zealander of the Year.

Waititi has achieved success as a writer, director, actor, comedian, visual artist and storyteller.

Waititi was unable to receive the award in person at the awards gala in Auckland due to work commitments in Los Angeles so his wife, Chelsea Winstanley, collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English. Winstanley was accompanied to the stage by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison.

New Zealand of the Year Awards Chief Judge, Cameron Bennett, said Waititi is an exciting and inspiring example of who and what we are as Kiwis.

"Creative, courageous, audacious, subversive and downright funny, he's at the forefront of New Zealand filmmaking and the arts," he said.

Mr Bennett said Waititi's outstanding contribution has not only been rewarded with record box-office success at home - he's also been highly successful in showcasing who and what we are to the world.

"His films represent the importance of whanau, of belonging and the challenges facing youth at the margins of society."

Waititi was nominated for an Academy Award for his 2004 short film Two Cars, One Night.

His feature films Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople became New Zealand's top grossing films and his horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows also received critical acclaim.

He is passionate about engaging youth in the arts as a positive outlet for creativity and campaigns to raise awareness about youth suicide rates and child poverty.

Taika Waititi, Major Campbell Roberts and Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM. Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi's fellow finalists for New Zealander of the Year were educator and researcher Professor Mere Berryman and Principal Advisor for the Salvation Army's Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit Major Campbell Roberts.

In a videoed acceptance speech from Los Angeles, Waititi was both humble and typically comedic.

"I just found out the news. Wow, amazing. Thank you so much. I couldn't be more proud. It's a privilege to receive this award and I accept it humbly and gratefully," he said.

"I'm also a New Zealander, so I'm slightly embarrassed. But I'm getting over it.

I share this with you guys and also with all of New Zealand, the greatest country on Earth"

Taika Waititi, 2017 New Zealander of the Year

"I share this award with the other finalists, Mere Berryman and Major Campbell Roberts. Kia ora rā kōrua. You guys do amazing work and I'm proud to be included in this group with you guys, and also the other nominees. I think we're all striving to make New Zealand a better place through our work and through our love of our country."

Waititi said he was sorry he couldn't be there "to celebrate with you guys" but he's "stuck in Los Angeles".

"This is actually a cry for help, this video. I need you guys to come and get me, they won't let me out. You know they wanted me to say that they're treating me well. The meals are too big and everything's too loud here, the accents, it's horrible.

"So come and get me, please. Please come and get me, Mere, Campbell come and get me. Ok, well it sounds like you guys are too busy celebrating and partying tonight so I guess I'll just stick it out here."

Waititi said without his family and friends, "I wouldn't be on this path and I wouldn't be doing the things that I do. So yeah, again I share this with you guys and also with all of New Zealand, the greatest country on Earth".

Category Winners

· University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year: Rez Gardi (Auckland Central) - for services to human rights.

· Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year: Sue Paterson ONZM (Wellington) - for services to the arts.

· Mitre 10 Community of the Year: Randwick Park (Manurewa, Auckland) - for contribution to the economic, social and environmental health of their community.

· Sanitarium Innovator of the Year: Dr. Ed Gane (Auckland Central) - for services to health.