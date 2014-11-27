Crash at Warkworth closes lane of SH1 in heavy traffic

A person has apparently been thrown from a car in a crash that has closed one lane of State Highway One at Warkworth, north of Auckland tonight, amid heavy traffic.

Emergency services have been responding to the single-vehicle crash at the south end of the Pohuehue Viaduct bridge.

Police say the sole occupant appears to have been thrown from the car but is not believed to have serious injuries.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

One lane of the road is closed, and traffic controls are in place.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.