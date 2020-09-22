TODAY |

Crash on Southern Motorway adds to Auckland's traffic woes

Source:  1 NEWS

There are more traffic delays for Aucklanders this afternoon after a crash between a truck and car caused lanes to close on the Southern Motorway.

Traffic near the Khyber Pass exit on State Highway 1 following a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

The crash took place shortly after 1.30 near the Khyber Pass off-ramp. Three northbound lanes were blocked by the incident causing heavy congestion.

Police say one person has moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has told those travelling into the central city or north to be prepared for extra delays.

Two lanes were initially closed but have since been opened. 

This comes after a truck crashed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Friday damaging a steel beam on the structure. 

Four lanes on the bridge were closed as a result, causing major delays for those travelling to and from the North Shore, that continue today.

Tonight travel on the bridge southbound will be closed from 9pm to 5am.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
