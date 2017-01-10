 

New Zealand


Crash on SH2 in Bay of Plenty leaves two seriously injured, road reopens

1 NEWS

Two people have been taken by ambulance to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries after their cars collided in the Bay of Plenty today.

Fire crews worked to free the two patients from separate cars after St John were initially called to the scene on State Highway 2, near Katikati, at 3.20pm. 

NZTA says the highway south of Katikati is now open after being closed by the crash near Tetley Road, but traffic remains heavy and significant delays are expected.

The agency is asking motorists to delay their travel while the traffic clears if they can.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

