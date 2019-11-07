TODAY |

Crash sees several tonnes of rocks spill onto Auckland motorway

Motorists have been advised to expect delays following a crash involving three vehicles which sent several tonnes of rocks spilling onto Auckland's south western motorway this morning.

Police were called following reports of a crash blocking both lanes on State Highway 1 to the State Highway 20 link, westbound, at around 8.30am, police said.

Police say one of the trucks was carrying "several tonnes of rocks", which spilled onto the road.

A New Zealand police road accident sign

The road is now down to one lane while work is being carried out to clear the rocks from the road.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic banks up after crash on SH1 link to SH20, Auckland. Source: NZTA
