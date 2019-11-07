Crash sees several tonnes of rocks spill onto Auckland motorway

Motorists have been advised to expect delays following a crash involving three vehicles which sent several tonnes of rocks spilling onto Auckland's south western motorway this morning.

Police were called following reports of a crash blocking both lanes on State Highway 1 to the State Highway 20 link, westbound, at around 8.30am, police said.

Police say one of the trucks was carrying "several tonnes of rocks", which spilled onto the road.

A New Zealand police road accident sign

The road is now down to one lane while work is being carried out to clear the rocks from the road.