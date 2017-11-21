 

Crash outside Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch leaves one person trapped in vehicle

A crash outside Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park has brought down power pole wires and left one person trapped in a vehicle.

Police say a vehicle has collided with a power pole, bringing wires down and trapping one person in the vehicle on McLeans Island Rd and Miners Bank Rd, around 2:15pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there will be delays.

Police say that there is no damage to the park's perimeter fence.

