State Highway One in Grovetown, near Blenheim has reopned after being closed overnight due follwoing a truck and trailer crash late last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Fell Street at around 10.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1NEWS the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck before being extricated by rescue equipment.

Crews were working to move the vehicle from the road this morning, with the possibility of needing to use a crane for lift assistance.