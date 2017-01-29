Crash leaves fleeing driver dead after failing to stop at red light

A crash in Manukau over night has left one person dead and another in critical condition after the driver failed to stop for Police.

The fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light at the Great South Road and Cavendish Drive intersection and crashed into a car driven by a member of the public, said local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop.

The male driver of the fleeing vehicle died in the crash, and two female passengers suffered serious injuries.

One of the woman is said to be in a critical condition while the other is now in a stable condition.

Police are seeking help to identify the female in critical condition, she is Maori or Polynesian and has a number of distinctive tattoos.

She has a tattoo on her right knee, a musical note on her left inside ankle and a large tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

There were five people in the vehicle that was crashed into and they all suffered moderate injured and were taken to hospital for treatment and have been offered support.

The intersection was closed early this morning, and has since been reopened.