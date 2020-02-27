TODAY |

Crash involving crane causes morning gridlock near Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Rush hour traffic has been disrupted near Wellington this morning after a truck carrying a crane crashed with another car, ending up in a ditch.

A crane has crashed near the Ngauranga interchange in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred on State Highway 2 north of the Ngauranga interchange.

Police were called just after 7am. Fire and Emergency NZ is also in attendance.

A crane has crashed near the Ngauranga interchange in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reporting that the left lane is currently blocked. Motorists should expect delays, the agency says.

New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney woman on trial, accused of injecting young daughter with urine
2
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
3
Shifting vital services online leaving thousands of Kiwis struggling - report
4
Cobb & Co making a big comeback around NZ
5
Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36

New criteria for deciding whether firefighters' cancer was caused on the job labelled a 'lucky dip'
01:47

Battle to combat Northland drought ramps up with NZDF stepping in

00:42

Lotto Powerball rises to $50 million after no one strikes the $42 million jackpot

Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed