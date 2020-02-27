Crash involving crane causes morning gridlock near Wellington

Rush hour traffic has been disrupted near Wellington this morning after a truck carrying a crane crashed with another car, ending up in a ditch.

A crane has crashed near the Ngauranga interchange in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred on State Highway 2 north of the Ngauranga interchange.

Police were called just after 7am. Fire and Emergency NZ is also in attendance.

