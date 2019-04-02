Crash injures three, closes Karangahake Gorge

Three people have been seriously injured and the Karangahake Gorge is closed following a two-car crash between Paeroa and Waihi this afternoon.



Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 at around 3.15pm.

Three people are reported to be seriously injured.

The Karangahake Gorge will be closed for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Diversions are in place at SH2 and SH26, SH2 and Orchard Road, and at SH2 and Waitawheta Road.

Motorists have been urged to delay travel if possible or avoid the area.