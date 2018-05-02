Crash closes State Highway 30 near Rotorua, multiple people injured

A serious crash has closed State Highway 30 in Rotoma, leaving multiple people injured.

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

The crash involving a truck and a car was reported at 5.13pm according to police.

Fire and Emergency say they have extracted four people from the vehicle and are working on removing the one remaining person.

According to FENZ, the injuries of those involved range from serious to moderate.

The road is closed and those travelling south to Rotorua are advised to take the Tauranga route.