Crash causing delays for commuters heading into Auckland, black ice warnings for Rotorua, Central Otago

Long delays are expected for those driving into Auckland this morning after a crash on the Southern Motorway.

The transport agency said delays are expected from Drury, south of Auckland, after the incident in the city-bound lanes after Papakura. 

It is encouraging drivers to take an alternative route if possible. 

One driver said they were at a "standstill" at the Karaka/ Papakura onramp. 

Meanwhile, a black ice warning has been put in place for the entire Central Otago region.

NZTA is reminding motorists to defog all windows, including side and back windows before they set off.

State Highway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton also has a road ice warning, police are also warning drivers to take care on SH5 south of Rototua due to black ice.

In particular, the Mihi area has been affected, and drivers are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible. 

It's bad news for those driving to work in Auckland this morning. Source: NZTA
