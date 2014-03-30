 

Crash causes long delays on SH1 in Huntly

A collision between a car and motorcycle has been causing long delays on State Highway One in Huntly tonight.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The crash happened just after 8pm and in a release about 9pm police advised motorists to avoid the area.

The northbound lane at the crash site was closed and traffic was moving through the area using the southbound lane with stop/go management. 

Traffic was backing up and motorists experiencing significant delays due to the lane closure. 

Motorists were advised to avoid the area with traffic travelling south asked to turn off at Huntly at the Tainui Bridge and use Hakarimata Road. 

Vehicles travelling north were advised to cross the Waipa River and use Hakarimata Road on the western side of the river.

Two people have moderate injuries as a result of the crash and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, police said.

