Crash causes delays on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway

Source:

NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area after the crash about 6.45am.
Source: NZTA

Police car

Homicide investigation launched after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

02:43
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Most read story: Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:19
NZTA warns of delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after fatal crash

An ambulance carries on of the 11 bodies found in Burari village, north Delhi

Eleven bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home

World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

17:41
The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
