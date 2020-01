State Highway 1 has been blocked north of Auckland after a car towing a boat hit a power pole and brought down power lines.

State Highway 1 north of Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Just after 3pm a car came off the road near Baldrock Rd, north of Kaiwaka, and hit a power pole, bringing down lines over the road.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend, police said in a statement.