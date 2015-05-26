TODAY |

Crash blocking entrance to NZ's largest shopping mall

Source:  1 NEWS

A vehicle has crashed and is blocking the entrance to New Zealand's largest shopping mall, Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Sylvia Park mall Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

They were called to the crash at about 10am and are still on scene assessing the driver. They have not yet indicated the injury status of the patient.

The serious crash unit has been notified.  

Sylvia Park shopping centre has previously claimed the title of the nation's largest mall based on its physical footprint. However, the newly built Westfield Newmart mall, while smaller in size, has also claimed status as the nation's biggest based on the number of businesses it houses. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Business
