Crash blocking entrance to NZ's largest shopping mall

A vehicle has crashed and is blocking the entrance to New Zealand's largest shopping mall, Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Sylvia Park mall Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are in attendance at a single-vehicle crash in Mt Wellington, Auckland.

They were called to the crash at about 10am and are still on scene assessing the driver. They have not yet indicated the injury status of the patient.

The serious crash unit has been notified.