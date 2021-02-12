Crash between two cyclists in Wellington causes State Highway 2 gridlock

It's bumper-to-bumper for cars heading south out of Wellington this morning after two cyclists collided at the Petone on-ramp.

A cyclist collided with a car on the Petone on-ramp to State Highway Two. Source: NZTA

One cyclist has been left in a moderate condition after an accident during their early commute around 7.30 am.

State Highway 2 was blocked along the southbound ramp earlier but has now been cleared.

But significant delays remain at the on-ramp, with lines of traffic stretching back to the Melling traffic lights.