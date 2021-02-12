TODAY |

Crash between two cyclists in Wellington causes State Highway 2 gridlock

Source:  1 NEWS

It's bumper-to-bumper for cars heading south out of Wellington this morning after two cyclists collided at the Petone on-ramp. 

A cyclist collided with a car on the Petone on-ramp to State Highway Two. Source: NZTA

One cyclist has been left in a moderate condition after an accident during their early commute around 7.30 am. 

State Highway 2 was blocked along the southbound ramp earlier but has now been cleared. 

But significant delays remain at the on-ramp, with lines of traffic stretching back to the Melling traffic lights. 

Motorists are asked to be patient and delay their travel plans along the highway if possible. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
North Canterbury man missing since last week found dead
2
Two men, clinging to chilly bin for hours, rescued after rogue wave sinks boat in Coromandel
3
Younger generation struggling with basic life skills - so what can we do to instil that Kiwi can-do attitude?
4
Pfizer vaccine to arrive in NZ next week, sooner than expected, Jacinda Ardern announces
5
Bizarre scenes as heckler abuses, pulls fingers at tennis star Rafa Nadal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:03

Former Air NZ boss Chris Luxon says military contract process was 'a mistake'
00:24

Aucklanders told to stay out of water after chemical spill into Manukau Harbour

Fugitive mum accused of toddler daughter's murder back in custody in Rotorua

Pasifika AUT students highlight lack of support at Manukau campus