Crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway blocking lanes, injures seven

A crash is blocking lanes on the southbound lane of Auckland's Southern motorway under the Alfriston Rd overbridge in Takanini, after Hill Rd off-ramp.

Seven people are injured after the crash this morning, St John told 1 NEWS. Three people are in a moderate condition and the rest have minor injuries.

The three people in a moderate condition and one person with minor injuries has been taken to Middlemore Hospital. Three other people were treated or assessed at the scene.

Police told 1 NEWS the crash involved a truck and a van.

Lanes are expected to be reopened shortly.

NZTA advises motorists to "pass with care and expect delays".

The collision happened under the Alfriston Rd overbridge, after Hill Rd off-ramp. Source: NZTA
