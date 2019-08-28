Crash on Auckland's North Shore: three seriously injured, rescue helicopter dispatched

Three people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Redvale.

The crash happened just after 4.15pm, police say.

They say a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene and all three people have been taken to Auckland Hospital.

The roads in the immediate area are closed and diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, police responded to two separate crashes in Waimakariri, north of Christchurch.

The first crash reported at 2.40pm involved a bus and a car and occurred north of Waimakariri Bridge.

Early reports indicated three people sustained minor injuries.

The second one reported at 2.57pm was a two-vehicle crash and occurred between Wright Road and Empire Road.

One person sustained moderate injuries.