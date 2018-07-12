Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

A crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning has left traffic at a standstill in the middle south-bound lanes.

NZ Transport Agency reported the crash at 11am today, in the right hand city-bound lane heading south.

At 11.25am, NZ Transport Agency reported the crash scene has been fully cleared but they are still advising motorists to expect delays.

"This crash scene now fully cleared, leaving congestion city-bound from Northcote Rd. Delay your journey or allow extra time," NZTA tweeted.

A breakdown on one of the northbound lanes of the bridge at 11.45am has added to the harbour bridge traffic disruptions.