 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Crane demolishes dilapidated and earth-quake damaged Wellington house

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 1920s property was at risk of collapsing in strong winds or by a moderate quake.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland


00:08
2
The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway


00:44
3
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

01:25
4
The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

Steve Hansen unfazed by Gatland's critique, compliments him instead: 'That's good feedback from Warren'

00:21
5
The 25-year-old daredevil nicknamed “The Rubber Kid” pulled off the stunt in his backyard in Palmerston North.

Video: Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood becomes first New Zealander to land double back flip

00:14
Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland

Northland has been hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The PM couldn't remember talking with Mr Barclay about his staff dispute Tuesday, now he remembers specifically what he said to him.


00:30
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

The referee had to separate the sides as Mexico defeated NZ 2-1.

00:29
New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

All Whites captain Chris Wood scores classy goal as New Zealand are beaten 2-1 by Mexico at Confederations Cup

New Zealand's skipper wasn't going to waste this golden chance to score in Sochi.

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ