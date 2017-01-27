'Cracks are appearing, people are dying' - renewed calls for national inquiry into mental health

Four murders by mental health patients in Wellington and another brutal attack have led to a major overhaul in mental health care in the capital.

It has also led to renewed calls for a nationwide inquiry into how sick New Zealanders are dealt with.

The recommendations from a top-level report include simplifying patient record systems and the way care is planned, ongoing education for staff, and health boards taking a greater interest in community care.

All recommendations but one suggesting new patients see a psychiatrist within two weeks have been accepted by the DHBs.

"People can be seen a lot quicker than that, not necessarily by a psychiatrist, but by our mental health teams," general manager of mental health services Nigel Fairley said.

There have been five investigations into mental health care at other DHBs since since 2014, leading to more calls for a national inquiry into mental health.

"What came out of the Mason inquiry was the mental health commission and I'd be in favour of seeing the reestablishment of that," psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald said.

"Cracks are starting to appear, big cracks, and unfortunately people are dying."