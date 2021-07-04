TODAY |

Crackdown on unwarranted, unregistered vehicles in the Far North

Unwarranted and unregistered vehicles in the Far North will now face the same penalties as the rest of the country.

Starting this month, the Far North District Council is targeting vehicles without up-to-date warrants and registrations. Source: 1 NEWS

Starting this month, the Far North District Council is targeting vehicles which don't have up-to-date warrants and registrations.

At first they'll just get a warning, but after a month they'll be slapped with a $200 fine.

The council said it is all about making cars safer on the roads and is not a revenue drive.

"Two-hundred dollars is a lot of money, but the cost of somebody's life from driving a ... vehicle ... [with] a brake light not working can actually cause an accident," councillor Kelly Stratford said.

She said the council might waive a sign if the vehicle is fixed quickly after being ticketed.

1 NEWS counted thirty cars on the main street of Kaikohe. Half of them had expired warrants or registrations — some of them were out by more than three years.

