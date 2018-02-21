CPTPP one step closer as Mexico first country to ratify deal

Mexico has become the first country to notify it has ratified the 11 member CPTPP trade deal.

A Bill bringing New Zealand's ratification of the CPTPP also got a step closer today after it had its first reading in Parliament.

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker congratulated Mexico on becoming the first signatory to ratify at a formal hand-over of the notice by Mexico's Ambassador Traslosheros.

"Plurilateral trade agreements such as the CPTPP are increasingly important for export-driven economies," David Parker said.

"Mexico's speedy ratification, less than four months after the agreement was signed in Santiago, is a welcome indication of support for open markets and global trade rules.

"Significantly, Mexico would be one of New Zealand's new FTA relationships within the CPTPP grouping."

A release from the Government today states that Mexico is New Zealand's largest goods trading partner in Latin America and this country's 21st-largest export market overall.

Goods and services trade with Mexico was worth $742 million in 2017.