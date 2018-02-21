 

CPTPP one step closer as Mexico first country to ratify deal

Mexico has become the first country to notify it has ratified the 11 member CPTPP trade deal.

Trade Minister David Parker outlined details of the new deal today.
A Bill bringing New Zealand's ratification of the CPTPP also got a step closer today after it had its first reading in Parliament.

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker congratulated Mexico on becoming the first signatory to ratify at a formal hand-over of the notice by Mexico's Ambassador Traslosheros.

"Plurilateral trade agreements such as the CPTPP are increasingly important for export-driven economies," David Parker said.

"Mexico's speedy ratification, less than four months after the agreement was signed in Santiago, is a welcome indication of support for open markets and global trade rules.

"Significantly, Mexico would be one of New Zealand's new FTA relationships within the CPTPP grouping."

A release from the Government today states that Mexico is New Zealand's largest goods trading partner in Latin America and this country's 21st-largest export market overall.

Goods and services trade with Mexico was worth $742 million in 2017.

The CPTPP comes into force 60 days after at least six of the 11 signatories have ratified. The other signatories are: Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Viet Nam.

