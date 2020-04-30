TODAY |

Cows killed, injured as stock truck crashes in Karangahake Gorge

Source:  1 NEWS

The trailer of a fully laden stock truck has crashed into the Karangahake River, killing and injuring cows, and creating a headache for rescue workers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The crash closed the notorious Karangahake Gorge for much of the day. Source: 1 NEWS

Shortly after 9am, the trailer detached from its truck, crashing over a cliff and into the river.

Around 17 cows were inside, ending their fall in a pile at the bottom end of the trailer. It's unclear how many cows survived.

The scene forced the notorious stretch of road closed for most of the day, as emergency workers and vets were tasked with rounding up survivors.

"There were cows swimming around in the water that had fallen out of the truck there were cows trapped inside," witness Sharon Roycroft told 1 NEWS.

"Unfortunately they've been euthanized the ones that were, obviously some of them drowned and [it's] really just a mangled mess just fear.

"I really feel for the people out there, the firefighters, the tow trucks, the police.

"They've done an amazing job and they've made this whole process a lot easier for everyone."

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern's earrings help jewellery firm through financial downturn
2
Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing
3
Mongrel Mob member charged with obstructing a medical officer after traffic stop
4
UK veteran Captain Tom promoted to colonel after raising $59 million by walking laps of garden
5
Government fast-tracks new protections against loan sharks due to added financial stresses of Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Residents at Auckland's Remuera gagging at dead eel and sewage smell

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing
00:51

Man caught on CCTV may hold clues to yesterday’s Auckland blaze at car yard - dealership owner