'Cowardly' teens with wood planks beat, robbed disabled man on mobility scooter in Northland — police

In what police have described as a "cowardly" attack, a physically disabled man on a mobility scooter was assaulted and robbed by two strangers on Anzac Day.

In a statement this morning, police said the man was travelling on his scooter a cycle pathway near the intersection of Jack Street and Miro Street in Otangarei at about midday.

He was then approached by two unknown male teenagers who were holding planks of wood.

"The males assaulted the victim, who is unable to verbally communicate and couldn't call out for help. He was knocked unconscious by the offenders who also stole cash from his wallet," police said.

"The victim was able to eventually make his way home where he sent a text for an ambulance and was taken to hospital."

Police are still looking for the teenagers responsible for the attack.

They are described as being Māori, one of whom was taller and slimmer in build than the other. One of the offenders also has a distinctive ginger stripe down the middle of his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file 210426/9966 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

