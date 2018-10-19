'Cowardly acts' – Police say shots were fired at cops and members of the public during Auckland police pursuit

Two men in their twenties have been charged following police pursuit where shots were fired at police and members of the public in Auckland.

Superintendent Tusha Penny says at least six shots were fired throughout the chase, five at police and another at a civilian.

She says the "cowardly act" started at 11:42am when police were at a residence in Blockhouse Bay following the investigation into a wanted person with an active warrant for his arrest.

While at the residence police spotted the suspect in a silver Audi saloon.

Police say as they approached the vehicle a male occupant allegedly fired at least one shot at them, before the driver fled toward SH20.

Police followed the vehicle at a distance while eagle monitored the vehicle’s movements overhead.

The fleeing driver exited SH20 before entering SH1 at Greenlane where it was observed travelling in a dangerous manner as it fled from the Southern Motorway to the Northern Motorway where it exited at Wainui.

The vehicle continued to flee from police travelling north on SH16 where one of the occupants decamped from the vehicle and was arrested in Kaukapakapa at around 12.29pm.

A second occupant continued to flee from police before eventually surrendering after the vehicle came to a stop just north of Te Pahi Creek Bridge on SH16 at 1.07pm.

Police say on at least five occasions during the pursuit, shots were fired at police by occupants of the fleeing vehicle.

Additionally, a member of the public reported that the driver shot at their direction while the vehicle was fleeing Police on SH20.



One of the alleged offenders is being treated for a minor injury which was sustained during the interaction with Police.

No police or members of the public were injured.