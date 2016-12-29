Cowabunga! Picture of Kiwi cowgirl and her ride leaping over a log goes viral

Source:
A photo of a girl riding a cow and jumping over a log has been shared more than 1,400 times after it was posted to the NZ Farming Facebook page yesterday.
The picture was first posted on Instagram three days ago by Hannah Simpson, the cowgirl in question.
The 18-year-old has been riding her Swiss dairy cow Lilac on her family farm near Invercargill for years, Newshub reports.
"She's always loved jumping. She used to jump out of the cow shed when she was young," Ms Simpson said about six-year-old Lilac.
