Cow quota key part of Labour's election policy to clean up our waterways

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

A cow quota is a key part of Labour's election policy to clean-up our waterways.

Labour says it would look at banning more intensive livestock farming.
Labour says it'd look at banning more intensive livestock farming but farmers argue it's the wrong approach.

The controversial approach targeting one of New Zealand's key industries boils down to the belief by some critics that farm practices are killing our waterways.

Sixty per cent of monitored rivers, lakes, and beaches are no longer safe to swim in – a drastic statistic Labour wants to reduce with its 12-point plan for fresh water, which includes a cow quota.

"We need a rule in all district plans saying increases in livestock intensity is no longer a permitted activity," MP David Parker said.

"We're saying we'll give a budget to the Ministry for the Environment, to the Environmental Protection Authority to prosecute the errant farmers, and to recover the cost of that from the regional councils because the regional councils should be doing it but they're not."

But Chris Allen from Federated Farmers argues otherwise.

"Rules and regulations is a really lazy way of achieving environmental outcomes," he said.

"There's always going to be pressure for us to grow out food in our country – there's always going to be pressure for our cities to actually grow.

"If we start putting caps on livestock are we going to put caps on our human population? I don't think we're in a space to do that.

"We've just got to try to find the solutions for the problems - we're all part of the problem we're all part of the solution.

Earlier this year, National promised that 90 per cent of our lakes and rivers will be clean enough to swim in by 2040 with farmers having to put up 56,000km of fencing.

"A lot of regional councils and farming communities around the country have been grappling with this for a couple of years, trying to work out where the most vulnerable areas," Prime Minister Bill English said.

"There's some real progress going on."

