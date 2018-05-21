 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cow disease 'could cost New Zealand, much, much more' than thought - PM

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mycroplasma bovis, the cow disease spreading up the country, "could cost New Zealand, much, much more" than first anticipated, the Prime Minister said today. 

Jacinda Ardern is in the Waikato to see the spread of the cow disease firsthand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mycoplasma bovis can cause untreatable mastitis in cows, severe pneumonia for 30 per cent of calves, swollen joints and severe arthritis. It does not infect humans or pose a food risk, but can be spread through close contact between cattle or on contaminated equipment.

Speaking from Waikato, Jacinda Ardern told media the government had been trying to tackle Mycroplasma bovis "for some months". 

"Hearing that it's come into the Waikato was another blow." 

"Over the next seven days, we are looking, based on technical advice, based on feedback from the industry, around the next steps."

The Government were continuing to pursue eradication, with money set aside from the Government for the culling programme was $85 million, "but that's a starting point". 

"We fully acknowledge, in the wake of the Budget, this could cost New Zealand, much, much more."

Industry had agreed to jointly fund the issue, Ms Ardern said. 

She said it is thought there are 38 farms currently, potentially 70 overall, that have Mycroplasma bovis. 

Minister of Biosecurity Damien O'Connor said there is an investigation underway as to how the disease arrived in the country.

He said the disease may have been underestimated in the beginning.

"In hindsight, perhaps mistakes may have been made, in the end, this is a unique challenge, we are doing the very best we can."

On March 10, Head of Biosecurity New Zealand and chief operations officer Roger Smith spoke to a Select Committee briefing into Mycoplasma bovis, and said the spread "has gone totally above all expectations".

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:10
1
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

00:14
2
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:15
3
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

00:29
4
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

5

Toni Street back on air after five weeks battling liver failure - 'I am finally healing'

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Middlemore Hospital project process a 'complete disgrace' - manager

Newly released documents also show millions of dollars of spending were hidden to keep the lecture theatre and associated meeting rooms under a spending cap.

01:52
The National leader said his years as a crown prosecutor revealed "you do have to send your most serious offenders to jail".

Waikeria Prison expansion is ‘unfortunately’ needed and Government is ignoring the reality of high inmate numbers – Simon Bridges

The Waikato prison is yet to be approved by the government, amid their ambition to reduce the NZ prisoner population.


04:09
It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.

Adele's touching message of congratulations to Harry and Meghan - 'I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs'

The British singer posted a message on Instagram along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne.


05:10
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

A tour Down Under is reportedly being planned for this October.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 