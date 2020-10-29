Cow cuddling - the latest wellness trend to arrive in New Zealand

Overseas cow cuddling has become a big movement - and now the wellness trend from the Netherlands has arrived in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's believed hugging a cow slows our heartbeat, while their warm body makes people happy. This kind of calming effect brought on by animals is well-known.

"So when we connect with animals - especially if we're hugging them or stroking them - we're releasing oxytocin, which is our hug drug," says psychologist Jacqui Maguire.

Seven Sharp reporter Mary-Jane Aggett decided to give cow hugging a go and paid a visit to Jamie Lyons, a fourth generation farmer in Mangatāwhiri, in the Waikato.

He manages a large herd of cows and literally knows them by name. Number 70 is one of his calmest cows and Aggett found cuddling her an immediate stress-reliever.

So much so, she brought a trailer in from Little Bo Peeps Mobile Farm to TVNZ HQ. It was here that staff were able to try for themselves the relaxing effects of cow hugging.