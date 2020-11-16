Covid-positive person apprehended after escaping Auckland MIQ facility

A Covid-19 positive person has been apprehended by police after briefly escaping from Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility on Monday afternoon.

Jet Park Hotel, Auckland. Source: Getty

During the alert level announcement from Parliament, Jacinda Ardern confirmed that a person had escaped from MIQ, but was quickly located.

"We have over the course of the last two hours had someone that has absconded from MIQ," said the Prime Minister.

"I can update you that they have been apprehended."

MIQ confirmed to 1News the person absconded from MIQ at approximately 3.10pm, but was located by police and taken into custody at around 3.45pm.

The person had only arrived in MIQ on Saturday and had tested positive for Covid in that time.

It comes as Ardern announced Auckland's 'roadmap' to easing Covid-19 restrictions, including a phased process which would see the region remain at Alert Level 3, but with several key changes.

Starting from 11.59pm Tuesday, the region will remain in Alert Level 3, outdoor catch-ups with one other household allowed at a limit of 10, with masks to be worn when not eating and distanced while eating.

ECE will also reopen to everyone, with bubbles of 10 and recreational activities around the region are will also be permitted.