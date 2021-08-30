TODAY |

Covid Delta lockdown: What you need to know about today's decisions

Source:  1 NEWS

Cabinet met today to decide what moves it would make as New Zealand battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern updated NZ’s alert level settings on August 30, including confirming the rest of NZ will move late tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand has been in a nationwide Level 4 lockdown for nearly two weeks.

Here's what Jacinda Ardern announced today:

- Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 for two more weeks, until Tuesday September 14. Cabinet will meet to review the settings on September 13.

- Northland will remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm Thursday. If wastewater testing is all clear that day, it will move to Level 3.

- The rest of the country - outside Auckland and Northland - will move to Level 3 from 11.59pm Tuesday. It will remain in place for a week and will be reviewed on September 6.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcements today, alongside Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Level 4 is making a difference," Ardern said. "But the job is not yet done and we need to keep going."

Auckland at Alert Level 4 two more weeks, Northland Level 3 late Thursday evening

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
