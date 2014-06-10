Covid crisis will see jobs open up in surprising areas - recruitment specialist

Having worked in job placements through the GFC and the Christchurch earthquakes, recruitment specialist Ian McPherson says economic shocks are a catalyst for innovation and job opportunities open up in surprising areas.

It comes as some businesses are set to begin opening under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, with others exploring the future post-lockdown.

“There’s obviously going to be some new industries, some pockets of work in the next three to six months that someone really innovative will come up with something and we’ll all sit there and say, ‘well, that was amazing’,” Mr McPherson said.

“We’ve been talking to our clients, they’re relatively positive but at the same time, we talked to a client yesterday who told us they were letting eight carpenters go.

“A big part of it is what the Government does.”

New Zealand-wide food delivery company Delivereasy was gearing up for rush to restaurant food as the country transitions to Alert Level 3.

“We’re just keen to show we’re here to help, and also eager to get back to work after five weeks in lockdown,” Delivereasy’s Nick Foster told TVNZ1’s Q+A.

He suspected people would be cautious about eating out for some time, but said there would “definitely be pandemonium in the next couple of weeks”.

