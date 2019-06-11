Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered

While level 3 allows a bit more movement for people, those anticipating a sojourn too far from their neighbourhood still need a very good reason to travel.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

By Glen Scanlon of rnz.co.nz

Here's the answers to some of your questions:

Who is allowed to travel further afield?

It's only a small, elite group. This includes those travelling:

To do essential work. This is not work you consider essential but which the Government has deemed so.

To relocate a home or business.

For medical reasons.

For an emergency or to give effect to a court order.

Because you are a New Zealander resident in Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands returning home.

You are a foreign national returning home and heading to your point of departure.

Because you have an exemption to travel because of compassionate reasons.

For a funeral or tangihanga.

After completing 14 days' of managed isolation or quarantine at the port of your arrival.

Because you have been 'stuck in wrong place' and need to get back to your home or place of work. You can only travel in one direction.

Even if you fall under one of the above criteria, you cannot travel if you are required to self-isolate or go into quarantine; have symptoms of Covid-19; are being tested for it; or are a suspected, probable or confirmed case.

What do I need to have to prove my travel is meeting the rules?

Okay, it's different for each criteria but here goes:

Essential workers should carry a letter from their employer stating you are such and that you need to travel for work. A business card, or work ID are also useful.

Where this is not possible, i.e. you are a farmer travelling for work-related reasons, you should be able to demonstrate you are on essential work (I have a mental image of people riding cows bare back).

If travelling between your home and work/school/early childhood centre you should be able to explain what you are up to and how it complies with level 3 restrictions.

Any documentation you can provide is helpful, including: proof of residential address, evidence of where you work or of attendance at an educational institution.

Been stuck in the wrong place since lockdown and heading home? As above, you'll need to say how it complies with level 3 restrictions.

You should provide documentation, such as the home or business address you will be travelling to, or a letter from your employer.

Ditto if relocating a home or business. Proof could be via evidence of a residential address, tenancy or sales agreement.

Those doing so for medical reasons should carry proof with the date of their appointment or procedure.

If the court requires you to do something then you need that documentation with you.

You cannot travel for compassionate reasons without getting approval first.

Foreign nationals returning home or New Zealand residents heading to Tokelau, Niue or the Cook Islands must carry evidence with the time and date of their scheduled international flight, and meet the criteria here.

Those freed from government quarantine facilities must carry documents given to them by the Health Ministry.

You can travel to a funeral or tangihanga, these can't have more than 10 people in attendance, without documentation but it may be helpful to take a death notice or notice of service from a funeral home.

Note: You cannot travel between regions for a wedding or civil ceremony.

Can I cross a regional boundary?

I think you should go to this page and have a good read. It details all of the reasons you can and can't. Generally speaking, stay as local as possible.

My business manufactures and delivers what it makes. Are we allowed to deliver stuff?