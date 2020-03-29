TODAY |

Covid-19: Warehouse and Noel Leeming reopen online stores

Source: 

Warehouse is re-starting some of its operations to supply appliances and other items now classified as essential goods.

The Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com

The retailer says it will reactivate 16 Warehouse and Noel Leeming stores as well as two national distribution centres to supply a limited range of products and services.

On Friday, the Government announced butcheries and bakeries had to close and it also discouraged home deliveries, but there could be changes ahead. Source: 1 NEWS

The move follows the decision to allow the supply of appliances, heaters, IT equipment and other goods seen as necessities during the lockdown.

The company says no stores will be open to the public, who will have to order goods through websites and call centres.

Deliveries will be contactless.

Government clarifies: Warehouse to shut, dairies stay open

The Warehouse fell foul of shopping restrictions last week when it declared itself an essential service because of its range of goods, before it was ordered by authorities to remain shut.

-rnz.co.nz

