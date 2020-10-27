Covid-19 vaccine now mandatory for port and airport border workers

Border workers in ports and airports will now need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, bringing them in line with the rules for MIQ workers.

File picture. Source: istock.com

It will mean about 1800 more workers will need to be vaccinated to keep their job.

When asked why the mandatory rollout for more border workers was only just implemented, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described compulsory vaccinations as an "extraordinary step".

"Our core border workforce… have been covered. We are now going up to the next tier of workers."

She described the voluntary uptake as "not as high" as New Zealand needs at the border.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today the rule will be in place from July 14 at 11.59pm, but the unvaccinated workers will have until August 26 to get their first dose, with privately-employed workers facing a September 30 deadline.

"Border workers who remain unvaccinated after the requirements come into effect will need to discuss options with their employer," Hipkins said.

"They will not be able to continue working in a high-risk border environment until they are vaccinated."

Any new employees will need to get their first dose before starting work.

"This is necessary to lift the uptake of the vaccine among the wider border workforce and strengthen our ongoing response to Covid-19," he said.

"As well as workers at MIQ facilities, workers at our ports and airports who are at the greatest risk of exposure to Covid-19 must now be vaccinated," Hipkins said.

"Of the active air border workers, 82 per cent are fully vaccinated and two per cent have received a single dose and await their second.

"However, only 54 percent of active port workers have been fully vaccinated, and we need to see this number increased to avoid the risk of Covid-19 entering the country via our ports."

The Government was mulling compulsory vaccination last week for port workers, after two mariners who arrived in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19.