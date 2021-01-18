Covid-19 vaccine invitations to be issued to all over 65s in Auckland region this week

Aucklanders aged 65 and over will receive an invitation to book their Covid-19 vaccination within the next week, as group three jabs continue to roll out across the Auckland metro region.

Thousands of people aged 65 and over in South Auckland have already received a vaccination as a priority group under the government’s scheduling framework.

Over 110,000 people aged 65 and over living in the Auckland region will have received an invitation by text or email from NMF immunisation bookings by this Friday.

Four new community vaccination centres in Albany, Tamaki, Pukekohe and Takanini have also been announced today to support the rollout to Group 3, and will be open by the end of June.

Matt Hannant, programme lead at Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, encourages people to book their appointments well in advance, as the centres are quite busy.

A number of GPs are now also providing vaccinations, so some may receive an invitation to book there. In that case, they can then choose where to be vaccinated.